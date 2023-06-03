Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 14,861 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Kroger Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE KR opened at $45.92 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,505 shares of company stock worth $9,484,897 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

