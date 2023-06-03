Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $221.37 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.83 and a 200-day moving average of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,187 shares of company stock worth $3,150,016. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

