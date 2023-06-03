Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $54,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,458,000 after acquiring an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 2.0 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

