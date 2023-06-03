Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,870 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,134 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $74.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

