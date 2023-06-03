Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 6,952 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of AMN stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

