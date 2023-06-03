Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 12,758 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $56.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.78.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

