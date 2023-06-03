Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Position Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $51.71.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AGR. StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

