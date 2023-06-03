Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,938 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.10% of DLocal worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DLocal by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLO shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $33.63.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.43 million during the quarter. DLocal had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 32.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

