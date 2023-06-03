Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90,290 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

