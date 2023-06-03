BARK (NYSE:BARK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $126.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.90 million. BARK had a negative return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

BARK Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BARK opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. BARK has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BARK by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,043,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,508 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of BARK by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BARK by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 449,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BARK by 839.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BARK by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 77,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on BARK from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

