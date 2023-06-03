Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Asana had a negative return on equity of 128.46% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Asana updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.12)-$(0.11) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $(0.55)-$(0.50) EPS.

Asana Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:ASAN opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 52.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

