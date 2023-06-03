Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17. Caleres also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.87-0.92 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Caleres from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday.

Caleres Stock Up 7.7 %

CAL stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Caleres has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $697.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 108,172.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201,784 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Caleres by 1,043.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 292,808 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Caleres by 162.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 224,170 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Caleres by 92.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 217,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 685.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 185,507 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

Featured Stories

