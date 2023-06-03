SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9-10.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.06 billion.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,071,000 after buying an additional 87,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

