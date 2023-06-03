Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Caleres updated its Q2 guidance to $0.87-0.92 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Caleres Price Performance

NYSE:CAL opened at $19.22 on Friday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Caleres by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Caleres by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 37,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caleres by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Caleres by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caleres by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.