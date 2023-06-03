Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Announces Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 128.46%. Asana’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Asana updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.12)-$(0.11) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $(0.55)-$(0.50) EPS.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214 over the last 90 days. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth $229,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

