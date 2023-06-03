Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.89-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.51-8.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.49 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.41-7.43 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $212.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average of $171.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Salesforce by 79,500.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 46.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

