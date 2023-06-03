Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Tilly’s Trading Down 12.6 %

TLYS opened at $6.45 on Friday. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Insider Transactions at Tilly’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,435,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,216,934.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 998,776 shares of company stock worth $7,343,601 over the last three months. 27.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 28.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 258,900 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 579,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 17,972 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

(Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.