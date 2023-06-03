Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.79 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 899,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,996,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EURN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets raised their price target on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Euronav Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Euronav Dividend Announcement

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $305.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at $11,717,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Euronav by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Euronav by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 168,378 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Euronav by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Further Reading

