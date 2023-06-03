Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.31-5.71 EPS.

Five Below Trading Up 7.8 %

Five Below stock opened at $182.55 on Friday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.22.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

