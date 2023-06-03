Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Trading Down 3.5%

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $166.23 and last traded at $166.48. 783,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 739,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

Five Below Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.94 and a 200-day moving average of $190.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Five Below by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

