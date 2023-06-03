BRP Inc. (DOOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

BRP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Price Performance

DOOO stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. BRP has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 424.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOOO. DA Davidson cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BRP by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,421,000 after buying an additional 250,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BRP by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,986,000. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.