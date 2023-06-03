Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 217.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 95.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Malibu Boats Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.