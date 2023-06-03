Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 217.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 95.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

