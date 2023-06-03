Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 8,762 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Graco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,981,000 after buying an additional 369,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,702,000 after buying an additional 25,851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,636,000 after buying an additional 27,545 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Graco by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 852,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Graco by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 776,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,250,000 after acquiring an additional 96,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,138,923. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Featured Stories

