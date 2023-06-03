Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.05 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,323 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,873,000 after buying an additional 331,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,669,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,834,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,700 and have sold 101,892 shares valued at $22,051,215. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AXON opened at $193.25 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.01 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.64.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $336.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.