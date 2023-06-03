GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $796,000 in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in United Community Banks by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.96. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

