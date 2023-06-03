GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,597,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SIG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $83.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.14.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $702,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at $72,942,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,092.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $702,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,942,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,693 shares of company stock worth $5,231,135. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

