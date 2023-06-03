American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,781 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in American Software were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in American Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in American Software by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Software by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

American Software Trading Up 2.6 %

AMSWA stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $444.54 million, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71.

American Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at American Software

In related news, President H Allan Dow sold 14,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $181,470.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 97,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow sold 14,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $181,470.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 97,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $28,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,563 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

