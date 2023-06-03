Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Position Trimmed by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Innospec were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after buying an additional 65,968 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Innospec by 1,174.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 53,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,210,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after acquiring an additional 47,348 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innospec by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after acquiring an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Corbin Barnes purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.00 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Corbin Barnes purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.00 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,382. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,826.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,567.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,165 shares of company stock valued at $222,226 and have sold 13,309 shares valued at $1,398,581. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.17. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.40.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.