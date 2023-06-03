GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,735 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of La-Z-Boy worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LZB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 308,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,629,000 after acquiring an additional 233,569 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth about $5,078,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,941.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 184,407 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,869,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,489,000 after acquiring an additional 178,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

