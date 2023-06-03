GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $796,000 in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,297,000 after acquiring an additional 476,743 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 431,619 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,943,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $11,459,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BPMC. Guggenheim increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.84.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $58.22 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $151,748.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

