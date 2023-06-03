GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 13,007 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 43,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 314,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 67,563 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IRWD opened at $11.03 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $492,196.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,822.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $492,196.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,822.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,909 shares of company stock worth $1,001,751. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

