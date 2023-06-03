Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Plexus were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,052,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,839,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,316,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 956,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plexus Trading Up 3.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of PLXS opened at $93.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.45. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $74.53 and a one year high of $115.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.