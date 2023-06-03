GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 1,860 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 196.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $289.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.03 and a 200-day moving average of $275.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

