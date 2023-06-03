22,889 Shares in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,946,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Trustmark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trustmark by 772.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 180,574 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 225,060 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trustmark

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,289.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trustmark Stock Performance

TRMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.78. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

See Also

