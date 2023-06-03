GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $746,000 Holdings in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 71,558 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies Price Performance

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forum Energy Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Neal Lux acquired 5,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $107,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 111,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,640.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

About Forum Energy Technologies

(Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.