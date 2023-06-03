GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 9,284 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $66.79.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

