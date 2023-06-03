GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,425 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 53,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after buying an additional 64,595 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 286,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

VRNS stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

