GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $738,000 in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Squarespace by 317.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,869,084.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 691,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,869,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $768,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 745,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,126,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SQSP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Squarespace stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $228.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. On average, analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

