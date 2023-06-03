GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $803,000 Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3,313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -191.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.43 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

