GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $778,000 in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 124,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of OLO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in OLO by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in OLO by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in OLO by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in OLO by 14.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of OLO by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36.

OLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $66,838.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $69,560.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $66,838.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,665 shares of company stock worth $176,701 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

