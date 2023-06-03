Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 28,892 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Stock Up 3.1 %

Globe Life stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.