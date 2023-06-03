Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.31% of Ryerson worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Ryerson Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $146,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,924,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,401,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. Ryerson had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.