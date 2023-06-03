Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Position Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,040 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,142.05, a PEG ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

