Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 195 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after buying an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,437,000 after buying an additional 358,840 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 570.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,678,000 after buying an additional 355,482 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,404,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,324,000 after buying an additional 261,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,189,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $201.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.15 and a 200 day moving average of $207.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

