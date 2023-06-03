Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 28,827 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,827 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baker Hughes Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.