BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $924,000 Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,558 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,241 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,195.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $85.20.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.33%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

