Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Masco by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,398 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Masco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,646,000 after purchasing an additional 69,486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Masco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,652,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,451,000 after purchasing an additional 68,981 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Masco by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,578,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,316,000 after acquiring an additional 187,421 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masco by 1,031.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,950 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAS opened at $51.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

