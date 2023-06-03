Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 137 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DECK. Wedbush raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $476.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.06. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $238.43 and a twelve month high of $503.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

