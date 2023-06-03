New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of MSM opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $94.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average is $85.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.