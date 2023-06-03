Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,768 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

